PM Modi congratulates Eknath Shinde on being sworn in as Maharashtra CM, says he has rich political, legislative, administrative experience.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2022 20:02 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 20:02 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
