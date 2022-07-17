Chhattisgarh minister TS Singh Deo skips Congress legislature party meeting being held at CM Bhupesh Baghel's residence in Raipur: sources.
PTI | Raipur | Updated: 17-07-2022 20:26 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 20:26 IST
- Country:
- India
Chhattisgarh minister TS Singh Deo skips Congress legislature party meeting being held at CM Bhupesh Baghel's residence in Raipur: sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bhupesh Baghel's
- Raipur
- Congress
- TS Singh Deo
Advertisement