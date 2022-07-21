PM Narendra Modi visits Droupadi Murmu's residence to congratulate her after she emerges victorious in presidential poll.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2022 20:23 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 20:23 IST
