To counter religious animosity we have to work together, make every religious body feel part of India; we sail & sink together: Ajit Doval.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2022 17:49 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 17:49 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
