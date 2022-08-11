Senior opener KL Rahul will lead India in ODI series against Zimbabwe after being cleared by BCCI medical team.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2022 21:04 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 21:04 IST
Senior opener KL Rahul will lead India in ODI series against Zimbabwe after being cleared by BCCI medical team.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- KL Rahul
- Zimbabwe
- ODI series
Advertisement
ALSO READ
CAATSA waiver to India is in US national interest, need strong partnership: US lawmaker Ro Khanna
All eyes on India ahead of the 44th Chess Olympiad
Chopra disappointed at losing out opportunity to be India's flag bearer at CWG opening ceremony
Lollapalooza festival coming to India in January 2023
Attack inside Iraq clear violation of country’s sovereignty: India on Dohuk shelling