Maharashtra government officials will have to say Vande Mataram instead of hello while receiving phone calls in offices: minister.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-08-2022 20:49 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 20:49 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
