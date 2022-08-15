When dreams are big, hard work is important; need to be inspired by pledge, determination of freedom fighters who dreamt of free India: PM.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2022 08:15 IST | Created: 15-08-2022 08:15 IST
- Country:
- India
When dreams are big, hard work is important; need to be inspired by pledge, determination of freedom fighters who dreamt of free India: PM.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
Advertisement