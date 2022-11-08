India is now about to take leadership of G20; it's a matter of great opportunity for India in its 75th year of Independence: PM Narendra Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2022 17:05 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 17:05 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
