Left Menu

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd to acquire German firm Metro AG's wholesale operation in India for Rs 2,850 crore: Co Statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2022 02:11 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 02:11 IST
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd to acquire German firm Metro AG's wholesale operation in India for Rs 2,850 crore: Co Statement.

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd to acquire German firm Metro AG's wholesale operation in India for Rs 2,850 crore: Co Statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe's Solar Orbiter spots two snakes slithering across Sun’s surface: Check out this video

Europe's Solar Orbiter spots two snakes slithering across Sun’s surface: Che...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-Ex-academic forges a new career rallying Trump faithful behind voter-fraud claims

SPECIAL REPORT-Ex-academic forges a new career rallying Trump faithful behin...

 United States
3
NASA selects SpaceX to provide launch services for Sentinel-6B mission

NASA selects SpaceX to provide launch services for Sentinel-6B mission

 Global
4
FEATURE-As Singapore plans gig worker benefits, some fear earnings hit

FEATURE-As Singapore plans gig worker benefits, some fear earnings hit

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022