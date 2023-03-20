Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claims Centre has put on hold budget of Delhi govt scheduled to be tabled in Assembly on Tuesday.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2023 20:19 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 20:19 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
