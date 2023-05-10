President Joe Biden to host Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an Official State Visit to the United States on June 22: White House.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-05-2023 18:42 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 18:42 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
