PM Modi's visit will strengthen two countries' shared commitment to free, open, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific region: White House.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-05-2023 18:45 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 18:45 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
