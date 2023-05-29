It will be a joint fight with BJP, we will win Rajasthan: Congress' K C Venugopal after meeting CM Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2023 22:24 IST | Created: 29-05-2023 22:24 IST
- Country:
- India
It will be a joint fight with BJP, we will win Rajasthan: Congress' K C Venugopal after meeting CM Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CM Ashok Gehlot
- Sachin Pilot
- Rajasthan
Advertisement