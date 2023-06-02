PM Modi statement India-Nepal ties will be taken to Himalayan heights a moment of pride and joy for us: Prachanda.
PTI | Indore | Updated: 02-06-2023 21:38 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 21:38 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi statement India-Nepal ties will be taken to Himalayan heights a moment of pride and joy for us: Prachanda.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Himalayan
- India-Nepal
- PM Modi
- Prachanda
Advertisement
ALSO READ
We will strive to take India-Nepal ties to Himalayan heights: PM Modi after talks with Prachanda
Uttarakhand: Himalayan herbs at high risk due to untimely rains, snowfall
We will continue to strive to take India-Nepal ties to Himalayan heights: PM Modi after talks with Nepalese counterpart Prachanda.
Kiren Rijiju stresses need to expand research activities in Himalayan region
Union Minister Rijiju stresses expanding research activities in Himalayan Region