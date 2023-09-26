Canada's House of Commons speaker resigns over inviting a man who fought for a Nazi unit to a parliamentary session, reports AP.
PTI | Toronto | Updated: 26-09-2023 23:39 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 23:39 IST
