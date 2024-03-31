I would urge all West Bengal BJP workers to assist those affected by heavy rains, storm in Jalpaiguri district: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2024 22:59 IST | Created: 31-03-2024 22:59 IST
- Country:
- India
I would urge all West Bengal BJP workers to assist those affected by heavy rains, storm in Jalpaiguri district: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
- West Bengal BJP
- Jalpaiguri
Advertisement