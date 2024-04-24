Biden says Israel must ensure the humanitarian aid for Palestinians approved by Congress reaches Gaza 'without delay', reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-04-2024 21:07 IST | Created: 24-04-2024 21:07 IST
Biden says Israel must ensure the humanitarian aid for Palestinians approved by Congress reaches Gaza 'without delay', reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gaza
- Biden
- Palestinians
- Israel
- Congress
Advertisement
ALSO READ
'Birds of Goodness' executes 28th humanitarian aid airdrop and Eid clothing in north Gaza
Ceasefire needed in Gaza to halt humanitarian catastrophe: Peters
EXCLUSIVE-Biden, Kishida likely to discuss Texas bullet train project, sources say
French foreign minister suggests sanctions on Israel to get aid into Gaza
Turkey imposes export restrictions on Israel until Gaza ceasefire