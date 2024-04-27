Congress always insulted Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and is now planning to rob Dalits of reservation benefits: PM Modi in Kolhapur.
PTI | Kolhapur | Updated: 27-04-2024 18:46 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 18:46 IST
Congress always insulted Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and is now planning to rob Dalits of reservation benefits: PM Modi in Kolhapur.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
