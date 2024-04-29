Rahul Gandhi Declares Lok Sabha Election a Battle to Preserve Democracy, Constitution, and Marginalised Rights in Bilaspur Rally
PTI | Bilaspur | Updated: 29-04-2024 17:39 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 17:39 IST
This Lok Sabha poll is about saving democracy, Constitution, reservations and rights of the poor: Rahul Gandhi in Bilaspur poll rally.
