Plea in SC to Review Verdict Dismissing Demand for Return to Paper Ballots

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2024 16:29 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 16:29 IST
Plea filed in SC seeking review of April 26 verdict by which demand for reverting to old paper ballot system was dismissed.

