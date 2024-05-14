PM Modi Emphasizes Empowering Deprived Communities at Giridih Rally
PTI | Giridih | Updated: 14-05-2024 17:40 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 17:40 IST
Modi mantra is giving priority to deprived people: PM Modi at rally in Jharkhand's Giridih.
