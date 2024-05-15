INDIA alliance in strong position after four phases of LS polls, will form new govt on June 4: Cong president Mallikarjun Kharge in Lucknow.
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 15-05-2024 11:55 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 11:55 IST
INDIA alliance in strong position after four phases of LS polls, will form new govt on June 4: Cong president Mallikarjun Kharge in Lucknow.
