While BJP-NDA alliance dedicated to national interest, INDI alliance in fray to create instability in country: PM Modi in UP's Barabanki.
PTI | Barabanki | Updated: 17-05-2024 11:32 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 11:32 IST
- Country:
- India
While BJP-NDA alliance dedicated to national interest, INDI alliance in fray to create instability in country: PM Modi in UP's Barabanki.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden blames China, Japan and India's economic woes on 'xenophobia'
Champions Trophy: PCB shortlists Lahore as venue for India's all games
India, Norway extend health cooperation with 4th phase of NIPI
Hope Palestine's UN bid to be reconsidered, endorsed: India
Kia India Strengthens Connectivity with Map My India Partnership