Bombay HC Grants Bail to Pune Builder in Yes Bank-DHFL Scandal
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-05-2024 17:50 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 17:50 IST
Bombay High Court grants bail to Pune builder Avinash Bhosale, arrested in 2022 in connection with Yes Bank-DHFL case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
