Will you allow the country to go back to a period of instability, PM Modi asks people as he targets INDIA bloc at Haryana rally.
PTI | Gohana | Updated: 18-05-2024 17:34 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 17:34 IST
- Country:
- India
Will you allow the country to go back to a period of instability, PM Modi asks people as he targets INDIA bloc at Haryana rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tejashwi Compares NDA's Governance to 'Rakshas Raj'
Maharashtra Residents Voting for Us Due to Effective Governance, Project Completion, and Job Creation: CM Eknath Shinde
Odisha people tired of BJD's corruption, ineffective governance: BJP
Progressive policies and digital governance mantra for development: DG, NCGG
Odisha to Experience Double Engine Governance for Enhanced Progress: PM Modi in Phulbani