No PM in past has uttered such hateful, unparliamentary terms to target either a specific section of society or opposition: Manmohan Singh.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2024 13:07 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 13:07 IST
- Country:
- India
No PM in past has uttered such hateful, unparliamentary terms to target either a specific section of society or opposition: Manmohan Singh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Modi Predicts Resounding Congress Defeat in Lok Sabha Elections, Dimming Prospects of Opposition Recognition
Allies in NDA urge small parties to merge with BJP for strong opposition, says PM Modi
If you love Pakistan so much, go there and beg: Yogi Adityanath slams Opposition at Hamirpur
None in opposition can match Modi’s dynamism: Indian American philanthropist
Nobody more Mumbaikar than me: Piyush Goyal on opposition's outsider tag