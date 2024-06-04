BJP candidate and Union Minister Jitendra Singh leading in Udhampur LS seat in Jammu and Kashmir: EC.
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 04-06-2024 09:42 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 09:42 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP candidate and Union Minister Jitendra Singh leading in Udhampur LS seat in Jammu and Kashmir: EC.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Polling begins for 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the fifth phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh.
Polling begins for three seats in Jharkhand's second round of Lok Sabha elections: Official.
LS polls: Polling begins for 14 seats in fifth phase of elections in UP
Polling begins for 35 seats in Odisha's second round of assembly elections: Official.
Polling begins for seven seats in fifth phase of parliamentary elections in West Bengal: Official.