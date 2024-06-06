Polls open in the Netherlands, starting key voting period for the EU Parliament, with the far-right tipped to make gains, reports AP.
PTI | Thehague | Updated: 06-06-2024 11:05 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 11:05 IST
