With 15.2 pc share in world remittances, India continues to remain largest receiving country: RBI Guv Das.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-06-2024 10:34 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 10:34 IST
With 15.2 pc share in world remittances, India continues to remain largest receiving country: RBI Guv Das.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Not in a position to comment on fiscal consolidation, says RBI Governor Das.
Monetary policy has greater elbow room to pursue price stability, says RBI Governor Das.
Gross Foreign Direct Investment remains robust but net FDI moderated in FY24: RBI Governor Das.
Second quarter of current fiscal likely to see some correction in retail inflation: RBI Governor Das.
Last mile of our journey towards 4 pc inflation target is sticky, says RBI Governor Das.