I congratulate all leaders who have won; I also salute those who tirelessly worked on ground to ensure this victory: PM Modi at NDA meet.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2024 13:13 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 13:13 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
