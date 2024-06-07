NDA govt in next 10 years will focus on good governance, development, minimum interference in lives of common citizens: Narendra Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2024 13:26 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 13:26 IST
- Country:
- India
NDA govt in next 10 years will focus on good governance, development, minimum interference in lives of common citizens: Narendra Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US and India to Strengthen Space and Nuclear Collaboration
Mandate for a Forward-Looking Leadership: Shringla's Vision for India's Future
Indian markets appear to have dismissed coal invoicing allegations by FT, OCCRP against Adani Group
PM Modi's leadership spurs "paradigm shift" in India's global perception: Former Foreign Secy
Indian markets open flat, experts raise concern on overvaluation of small, midcap stocks