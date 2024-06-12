As directed by PM Modi, MoS External Affairs K V Singh is urgently travelling to Kuwait to oversee help to those injured in fire tragedy: MEA.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2024 18:48 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 18:48 IST
- Country:
- India
As directed by PM Modi, MoS External Affairs K V Singh is urgently travelling to Kuwait to oversee help to those injured in fire tragedy: MEA.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Fire Tragedy in Dharavi: Six Injured in Industrial Blaze
Congress Criticizes BJP for Negligence in Rajkot Fire Tragedy
Delhi Nursing Home Fire Tragedy Sparks Anti-Corruption Probe
Fire Tragedy at Delhi's Vivek Vihar Hospital: Six Newborns Lost
Rajkot Game Zone Fire Tragedy - Key Partner Among 27 Victims