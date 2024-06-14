SC issues notices to Centre, NTA on plea for CBI probe into allegations of question paper leak, other irregularities in NEET-UG 2024.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2024 12:22 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 12:22 IST
- Country:
- India
SC issues notices to Centre, NTA on plea for CBI probe into allegations of question paper leak, other irregularities in NEET-UG 2024.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sita Soren Demands Re-polling Amid Voting Irregularities in Dumka
Supreme Court Takes on NEET-UG 2024 Exam Controversy
Congress Demands High-Level Probe into NEET Irregularities Amidst Allegations
Record Number of Candidates Achieve Top Rank in NEET-UG 2024
Congress Demands Comprehensive Probe into NEET 2024 Irregularities