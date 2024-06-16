India's participation in Ukraine peace summit in line with our consistent approach to facilitate peaceful resolution to the conflict: MEA.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2024 20:03 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 20:03 IST
- Country:
- India
