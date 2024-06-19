Shiv Sena (UBT) won some Lok Sabha seats because of Congress’ vote bank: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde in Mumbai.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-06-2024 21:18 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 21:18 IST
- Country:
- India
Shiv Sena (UBT) won some Lok Sabha seats because of Congress' vote bank: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde in Mumbai.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Counting of votes begins for 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra.
Battle for Maharashtra: Key Contests As Votes Are Counted
Early Trends Show Leading Politicians Ahead in Maharashtra Lok Sabha Polls
Nail-Biter in Maharashtra: BJP Trails in Crucial Seats
BJP, Shiv Sena Lead in Maharashtra Polls Amid Neck-to-Neck Contests