I congratulate you on behalf of entire House and look forward to your guidance for next five years: PM Modi to LS Speaker Om Birla.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2024 11:23 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 11:23 IST
- Country:
- India
