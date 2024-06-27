Sought President Droupadi Murmu’s intervention to end deadlock over swearing in of 2 MLAs: Bengal assembly speaker Biman Banerjee.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
