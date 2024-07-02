Will tell Congress to not drown people's mandate in celebration of 'fake victory', it should accept people's mandate: PM Modi in Lok Sabha.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2024 17:16 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 17:16 IST
- Country:
- India
Will tell Congress to not drown people's mandate in celebration of 'fake victory', it should accept people's mandate: PM Modi in Lok Sabha.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
France's High-Stakes Election: A Battle for Power and Democracy
Govt Launches 'Freedom and Democracy Bus' to Celebrate 30 Years of Democracy
Prime Minister Modi Lauds Indian Democracy on Historic Varanasi Visit
From Hong Kong to the Ballot Box: Exercising Democracy in Exile
Hong Kong Echoes: Embracing Democracy in the UK