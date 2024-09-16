I decided not to respond to any insult but to ensure completing the govt's agenda for 100 days: PM Modi in Ahmedabad.
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 16-09-2024 16:48 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 16:48 IST
- Country:
- India
