Teamsters union declines to endorse Trump or Harris, after endorsing Biden in 2020 and being courted by Trump this year, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-09-2024 00:38 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 00:38 IST
Teamsters union declines to endorse Trump or Harris, after endorsing Biden in 2020 and being courted by Trump this year, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Political Strategy Drives New Institutions in Himachal Pradesh
Kamala Harris Receives Courageous Endorsements from Cheney Duo
Joe Biden's son, Hunter pleads guilty to all nine charges in federal tax case
US Domestic News Highlights: Courtroom Battles, Political Endorsements, and Public Policies
Kamala Harris to Meet Teamsters Union Amid Presidential Endorsement Considerations