We have promised in Parliament that we will restore J-K's statehood, the BJP will fulfil this commitment: PM Modi in Srinagar.
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 19-09-2024 13:11 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 13:11 IST
- Country:
- India
We have promised in Parliament that we will restore J-K's statehood, the BJP will fulfil this commitment: PM Modi in Srinagar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
- J-K statehood
- BJP
- Parliament
- commitment
- restoration
- Srinagar
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- political promise
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi Pledges Statehood Restoration in Jammu & Kashmir Campaign
Congress and INDIA bloc will ensure restoration of statehood of J-K: Rahul Gandhi at rally in Jammu.
Modi Affirms India's Commitment to Development Policy in Brunei
India's Electric Mobility Vision: From Commitments to Actions
Rahul Gandhi Launches Congress Campaign in Jammu and Kashmir, Promises Restoration of Statehood