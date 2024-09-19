Vote for BJP to end politics of three dynasties of Congress, NC and PDP: PM Narendra Modi at poll rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra.
PTI | Katra | Updated: 19-09-2024 15:51 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 15:51 IST
Vote for BJP to end politics of three dynasties of Congress, NC and PDP: PM Narendra Modi at poll rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra.
