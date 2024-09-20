Today, we are celebrating the “utsav” of PM Vishwakarma scheme’s success: PM Modi at Wardha in Maharashtra.
PTI | Wardha | Updated: 20-09-2024 13:12 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 13:12 IST
Country: India
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
