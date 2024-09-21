J'khand CM Hemant Soren played with India's healthy democratic practices, indulged in corruption: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Chatra.
PTI | Chatra | Updated: 21-09-2024 13:50 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 13:50 IST
- Country:
- India
