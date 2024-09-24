HC dismisses CM Siddaramaiah's petition challenging Governor's approval for investigation against him in a site allotment case.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-09-2024 12:14 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 12:14 IST
- Country:
- India
HC dismisses CM Siddaramaiah's petition challenging Governor's approval for investigation against him in a site allotment case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- HC
- petition
- Governor
- investigation
- Siddaramaiah
- site allotment
- political
- approval
- case
- CM
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Venezuelan Opposition Leader Seeks Asylum in Spain Amid Political Turmoil
Karnataka Deputy CM Denies Political Motive Behind US Visit
Mass Outcry Over Rape and Murder Triggers Political Turmoil in West Bengal
Kamala Harris: Mastering the Art of Political Debates
Rahul Gandhi's Remarks on Unemployment Spark Political Debate