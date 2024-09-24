Widening of NRI quota: SC says distant relatives of NRIs can't be granted quota benefits for admissions in medical colleges.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2024 12:31 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 12:31 IST
