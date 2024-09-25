Voting for Cong means putting Haryana's stability, development at stake: PM Modi at rally.
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-09-2024 13:55 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 13:55 IST
- Country:
- India
Voting for Cong means putting Haryana's stability, development at stake: PM Modi at rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
- Haryana
- Congress
- stability
- development
- rally
- election
- voters
- government
- progress
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump Escalates Rhetoric on Election Integrity, Threatens Prosecution for 'Cheating'
Rahul Gandhi Alleges Unfair Play Ahead of Indian Elections
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes BJP Over 'Controlled Election'
Rahul Gandhi Claims Unfair Elections in India and Coalition Collapse
PTI Challenges ECP Inquiry in Lahore High Court over Intra-Party Elections