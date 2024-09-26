Israeli military says a drone hit the port of the southern Israeli city of Eilat, causing minimal damage, reports AP.
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 26-09-2024 00:03 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 00:03 IST
