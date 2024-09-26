ED attaches assets worth Rs 44 crore of Haryana Congress MLA Rao Dan Singh, his son and linked entities: Statement.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2024 21:01 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 21:01 IST
- Country:
- India
ED attaches assets worth Rs 44 crore of Haryana Congress MLA Rao Dan Singh, his son and linked entities: Statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- ED
- assets
- Haryana
- Congress
- MLA
- Rao Dan Singh
- seizure
- financial irregularities
- money laundering
- PMLA
Advertisement
ALSO READ
TMC MLA Granted Bail in Multi-Crore Teacher Recruitment Scam
CBI Grills Trinamool MLA Sudipto Roy in RG Kar Murder Case
Stabbed in the back: Former Haryana Cong MLA Lalit Nagar on ticket denial
BRS MLA's Insulting Gift Offer Sparks Outrage Among Women Leaders
CBI Interrogates TMC MLA in Doctor's Death Case