Congress will get 'massive mandate' in Haryana, people have decided 'abki baar Congress ki sarkar': Bhupinder Hooda.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2024 15:10 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 15:10 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress will get 'massive mandate' in Haryana, people have decided 'abki baar Congress ki sarkar': Bhupinder Hooda.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jagmohan Anand Files Nomination for Haryana Elections as BJP Confident of Hat-Trick
JUI-F Denies Alliance with Shehbaz Sharif's Coalition Government
Government Moves to Make Online Lotteries for Charities Permanent
Odisha Government Approves Job Reservation for Ex-Agniveers and Transfers Equity Shares to Adani Ports
Government Launches Rs 10,900 Crore PM e-DRIVE Scheme to Boost Electric Mobility